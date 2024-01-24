Forest City Looks to Replace Transformers at Their Power Plant

The Forest City Council is moving ahead with plans to update and upgrade the power generating station. Andy Kuve is with DGR Engineering and is the project manager in charge of this project. He has been studying the transformers that may be most in need of repair or replacement.

Age of the transformers is playing a key role in their replacement. Kuve believes that there are two specifically that must be looked at.

The Forest City Electric Department has been maintaining the transformers in question above and beyond the accepted life span of the units according to Kuve.

The city council accepted the results of the study done by DGE and is working out the way to get the project underway.