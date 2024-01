This week’s prep of the week is a junior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Lucas Kral is currently ranked #1 in the state at 150 in Class 2A. He won GHV’s third-ever Top of Iowa Conference title on Saturday at 150, going 3-0 on the day with a bye in his opening match. He then won by fall, 4-3 in the semifinals and 7-1 in the finals for the title.