Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/23/24 (LIVE)

Click this link to go live to the meeting:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link above.

The proposed meeting agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Consider for approval liquor license for Super Bowl.

5. Open Forum.

6. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

7. Consider for approval County claims.

8. Department Head Safety meeting.

9. Budget meeting Robert Schwartz, Conservation.

10. Other budget items.