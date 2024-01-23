Henry “Hank” Gerdes, 94, of Belmond, IA, died peacefully in his sleep, January 23, 2024, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond, along with the funeral services for his wife and life partner Dorothy Gerde, 88, who passed away one day prior at their home in Belmond.

Funeral service time for Hank and Dorothy is yet to be determined.

Public visitation for both of them will be at the church Friday evening. Times will be released once they are confirmed.

Burial will be int he Belmond Cemetery.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. is handling funeral arrangements for them.