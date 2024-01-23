Feenstra-led Legislation to Support Foster Families and Children Passes U.S. House of Representatives

Last week, legislation originally introduced by U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) passed the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill would help states like Iowa connect more children in the foster care system with loving homes and families.

“As a father of four and a Christian, it is my firm belief that every child deserves a safe, loving home in our country. Unfortunately, many vulnerable children in our foster care system lack a family that they can call their own due to a shortage of foster families and a nationwide inability to retain generous families willing to foster. That must change,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I’m proud that my bill to support foster families and children passed the U.S. House of Representatives, demonstrating my commitment to uplifting our children and finding a home for every kid in the foster care system. With the right tools and resources, I am confident that we can end this crisis and ensure that every child can chase their dreams with a loving support system around them.”

This legislation would help states uphold and strengthen their diligent recruitment plans by improving their processes – with concrete facts and information – for identifying, recruiting, and retaining qualified foster homes.

It also establishes family advisory boards to disseminate best practices, highlight financial and emotional obstacles facing foster families, and keep foster families – who are the beating heart of the foster system – at the center of systematic changes and improvements.

