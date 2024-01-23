Farm Couple Getaway Provides Time to Reflect, Rest and Reset in Decorah

Farm couples who are looking for a chance to review their goals while learning and relaxing in a scenic part of the state should consider attending the Farm Couple Getaway, Feb. 16-17 in northeast Iowa.

This no-cost event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, with support from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and ISU Extension and Outreach Winneshiek County.

The getaway will be held at the elegant Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah, with educational sessions led by Larry Tranel and Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach.

“This event has proven to be a rewarding experience for farm couples who want to take some time to examine where they’re at, where they want to go, and what resources are available to help them accomplish their goals,” said Bentley.

The program provides opportunities for interaction, and couples include all ages and agricultural backgrounds.

The event is aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication; work on farm or family goal setting, or farm transitions; or who just would like a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.

“This was the program we needed to continue down the path of farming,” commented one past participant. Others said the program gave them the chance “to communicate important things with my spouse and other couples.”

This getaway will run from 12:30 p.m. on the first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day. There is no cost to attend, as food, lodging and other expenses are being paid for by sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the event.

Couples should register soon, as participation is limited to 10 farm couples. The registration deadline is Feb. 5.

Registration brochures can be obtained from Jenn Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at [email protected], or at the ISU Extension and Outreach Winneshiek County office, at 563-382-2949. Dairy specialist Larry Tranel is available at [email protected], or at the ISU Extension and Outreach Dubuque County office, at 563-583-6496.

Decorah Farm Couple Getaway Brochure.