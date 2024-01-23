Dorothy Gerdes, age 88, of Belmond, IA, passed away peacefully in her sleep, January 22, 2024, at her home in Belmond.

Her husband Henry “Hank” Gerdes passed away Tuesday January 23, 2024, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond.

A double public funeral service will be held for Dorthy and Henry “Hank” Gerdes on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond, IA.

Public Visitation is scheduled for Friday evening at the church.

Funeral services and visitation times are yet to be determined.

A public visitation will also occur one hour prior to the couple’s funeral on Saturday at the church.

Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.