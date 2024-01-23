Adala Bailey, 100, of Britt, Iowa passed away on Monday January 15, 2024 at University of Wisconsin Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL.

She will be taken back to Iowa for services and her final resting. Services and visitation will be held Friday February 16, 2024 at the Faith Bible Church in Britt, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 10 -11 AM with the service to follow.

Live streaming of the service will be available on the Faith Bible Church of Britt, Iowa Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, Adala suggested donations to the Britt Public Library, the Faith Bible Church or the West Hancock Ambulance Service.

Adala was born July 23, 1923 near Klemme, IA. After graduating from high school in 1941 she attended Business College. On June 8, 1947 she married Russell Bailey of Britt, and in 1952 had one son Craig Bailey of Poplar Grove, IL

During her working career she worked at the Farm Bureau Office in Garner, the business office of the Britt News Tribune, she was the Secretary of the Methodist Church of Britt and worked in the business office of Marting Manufacturing of Britt. On a part time basis she also sold Avon products.

Always full of energy, devoted and a spirit of giving Adala participated in several volunteer organizations. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW, a regular volunteer to the Hancock County Fair, an RSVP Hospice volunteer, a member of the Britt Historical Society, a member of the Hancock County Hospital Auxiliary, the United Methodist sewing circle, a member of the United Women in Faith and a member of Rebekah’s. Adala was a cancer survivor and was active in the American Cancer Society doing several relays for life.

Adala had a high energy level. In addition to her participation in many organizations she enjoyed gardening, baking, travel, quilting, crafts and helping others.

In 2023 Adala gave up driving her own car and moved to assisted living in Rockford, IL to be closer to her son Craig and daughter in law Connie.

Adala is survived by her son Craig and daughter-in-law Connie Bailey. She was preceded in death by her 7 siblings, 6 of them who reached the age of 90 or older.