Obits
Mary Ann Voortmann
Buffalo Center
Mary Ann Voortmann, 83, of Buffalo Center, died Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center. Burial will be held in Olena Mound Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center.
Oakcrest Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tel: 515.295.3731
Cell: 515.320.5039