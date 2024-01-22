Kathy Lenora Gauger, 66, of Forest City, died peacefully Sunday, January 21, 2024 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436. A Scriptural Wake service will begin at 6:00 P.M.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 26, 2024 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

Burial will be held in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

