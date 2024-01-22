Feenstra Votes to Lower Taxes for Iowa Families, Farmers, and Small Businesses

Last Friday, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted to advance the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act out of the House Ways and Means Committee for consideration on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Iowa families need relief from President Biden’s wasteful spending policies that fueled the worst inflation crisis in over forty years and sent gas prices soaring. My vote for the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act delivers this tax relief, supports our small businesses, and strengthens our economy.

This legislation includes provisions to build affordable homes in our rural communities, expand the child tax credit to help supplement the costs of raising a family, and lower taxes for hardworking Iowans. It also helps our farms, businesses, and manufacturers compete with China by allowing them to purchase needed equipment, invest in cutting-edge research and development, hire new employees, and keep their operations profitable.

As a strong advocate for tax relief, I am proud to support this economic package that will create good jobs, grow our economy, let our families keep more of their hard-earned money, and help our farms and businesses compete with and win against China.”

Full legislative text can be found HERE.