Dennis Paul Zehren, 82, of Forest City, died Friday, January 19, 2024 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa under the care of hospice.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Forest City American Legion Post #121 or the Forest City Ambulance service.

Burial will be held at a later date in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements.