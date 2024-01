Dean R. Ulve, age 69 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, Iowa.

A gathering celebrating Dean’s life will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at The Branding Iron, 135 Jackson Street in Thompson, Iowa. Everyone is welcome.

Burial will take place in Salem Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Schott Funeral Home-Mittelstadt Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.