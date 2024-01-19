Obits
Charles “Charlie” Soma
Belmond
Charles “Charlie” Soma, 81, of Belmond, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran
Church, 304 3 rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home,
111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luicks Lane South
Belmond, IA 50421
641-444-3248