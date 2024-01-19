Obits

Charles “Charlie” Soma

Belmond

Charles “Charlie” Soma, 81, of Belmond, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran
Church, 304 3 rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home,
111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

