Charles “Charlie” Soma, 81, of Belmond, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran

Church, 304 3 rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home,

111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

