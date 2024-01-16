Forest City Discusses Power Plant Substation Improvements

The Forest City Council was asked on Monday night to consider DGR Task Order No. 15 – Phase 2 Power Plant Substation Improvements to perform the preliminary design phase, bidding of the transformers, administer the transformer contracts, perform a field survey and coordinate with the City’s financial advisors for the project.

Andy Kuve is with DGR Engineering and is the project manager in charge of this project. He reported to the council about his findings about the necessary updates.

Kuve went on to explain what Task Order #2 was all about and the price associated with that project.

Kuve wasted no time approaching the board about approving the project so that initial portions of it could begin.