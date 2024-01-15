Forest CityMeetings & AgendasNews
Forest City Hall Meeting 1/16/24 (LIVE)
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday at 7pm. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link.
https://meet.goto.com/587754861
The proposed agenda is as follows:
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
-
ROLL CALL
-
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
-
Agenda
-
Approve Council Minutes – 1/2/2024 Regular Meeting
-
Accept Board & Committee Minutes – Parks & Rec Minutes 12/11/2023, Airport Commission Minutes 1/9/2024
-
Approve Invoices
-
Approve Tax Abatement Application – Dennis and Beverly Steffensen @ 405 S 8th St.
-
-
BUSINESS
-
Consider DGR Task Order No. 15 – Phase 2 Power Plant Substation Improvements to perform the preliminary design phase, bidding of the transformers, administer the transformer contracts, perform a field survey and coordinate with the City’s financial advisors for the project
-
Consider DGR Task Order No. 16 – Power Plant Boiler Replacement to perform the preliminary design phase of the project
-
Discuss request from the Winnebago County Historical Society to sell various books at City Hall
-
Discuss a parking request from Craig’s Auto Repair
-
-
STAFF REPORTS
-
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
-
ADJOURNMENT