Kossuth County Discusses Rural Dog Ordinance

Two dogs are causing problems for the congregation and members to a church in Kossuth County. This is drawing the attention of the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors who are looking into an ordinance to address the problem.

Mike Reagers, who is a trustee from the church, explained the situation in detail to the board.

He explained that they have approached the dogs’ owner to try and rectify the situation. according to Reagers, that got nowhere.

Sheriff Roger Fisher explained that his department needs a county ordinance to resolve this problem immediately.

Fisher stated that the dog pound they have available to house these, and other viscous dogs is really unavailable.

Fisher wants to see some stiffer penalties in any ordinance drawn up by the board.

The board tabled the matter until further research could be done to enact the proper penalties.