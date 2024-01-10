Hancock Supervisors Discuss Possible Immigration into the County

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors opened their meeting with a public forum. With recent issues of kicking students out of their school in New York City to allow for migrants to take up residence during the impending storm, then forcing the students to do online learning and other locations having to make accommodations for other migrants, a resident posed to the board about what the county would do?

Supervisor Gary Rayhons quickly addressed the issue with authorities who would be in the know about the problem.

Sheriff Rob Gerdes responded that the county has not seen a busload of migrants pull into Hancock County.

Supervisor Sis Greiman agreed that the issue is a serious on for Hancock County taxpayers.

Hancock and Winnebago Emergency Manager Andy Buffington offered his thoughts to the board.

No official action or plan thereof was proposed or acted on in the meeting.