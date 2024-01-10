Calmer Lurland Langerud of Lake Mills IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Henderson, NV on January 2nd, 2024 at the age of 94.

A visitation for Cal will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450.

Interment will follow at North Prairie Church Cemetery, rural Leland, IA, with military honors performed by the Otto/Chose American Legion Post #235 in Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Kidney Foundation: www.kidneyfund.org

