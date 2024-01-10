Obits
Calmer Lurland Langerud
Lake Mills
Calmer Lurland Langerud of Lake Mills IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Henderson, NV on January 2nd, 2024 at the age of 94.
A visitation for Cal will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450.
Interment will follow at North Prairie Church Cemetery, rural Leland, IA, with military honors performed by the Otto/Chose American Legion Post #235 in Lake Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Kidney Foundation: www.kidneyfund.org
Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family.