Take Frequent Breaks While Shoveling Snow

For many of us, this will be the first snow we’ve shoveled since last winter, and the experts say such strenuous exercise can be very hard on the heart. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service office in Davenport, says this snowfall may be particularly difficult to remove from our sidewalks and driveways.

It’s recommended you only try to shovel small amounts of snow with each pass, and that you stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks, especially with a heavy, wet snow.

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the week, and Speck says another winter storm could be just a few days away.

Keep up with the changing forecast at weather.gov.