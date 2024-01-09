Francis “Blick” Young, 93, of Garner, died Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Sioux Falls, SD.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 12, 2024 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner.

Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, January 11th at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 p.m.

Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.