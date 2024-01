Donald M. Larson, 87, of Livermore, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 12, 2024, at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, January 11th at Lentz Funeral Home, 407 4th St. in Livermore. Visitation will continue one hour before services at the church on Friday.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.