Winter Weather Forecast to Plague the Area

Forecasters say the approaching winter storm threatens to bring heavy snowfall to much of Iowa, with wide areas of the state expecting up to a foot of snow, along with strong winds that could make driving very hazardous. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service office in Davenport, says eastern Iowa may get the worst of this storm.

Some forecast models show isolated areas of eastern Iowa may get 14 inches of snow, or more. A Winter Storm Warning is posted through Tuesday evening for all but a few counties in north-central Iowa. Besides the potentially heavy snow, Speck says those wind gusts will be wicked.

If there’s any good news about this storm, he says it’s that temperatures will be relatively moderate for the season.

Speck says much colder temperatures are likely to move in later in the week, along with the possibility of more snow this coming weekend.