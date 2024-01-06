Berniece Stahl, 88, of Belmond, passed away Friday, January 5, 2024, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2024 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will continue one hour before services at the church.

Berniece Ann Stahl, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Folkerts) Ruter, was born September 26, 1935. She attended country school in Norway Township, Hancock County and graduated from Kanawha High School in 1953. She met her husband, Virgil Stahl, at the Belmond Skating Rink and were married on February 5, 1960, at the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church. To this union two sons were born: Kenneth and Wayne. Berniece helped on the farm and raised chickens for which she was known for being the egg lady. She also worked for 25 years at the Belmond Care Center which she enjoyed very much. In 2020 she and Virgil moved from the farm into Belmond. In her retirement, she volunteered at Iowa Specialty Hospital. Berniece enjoyed country music (Alan Jackson was one of her favorite singers) and collecting bells. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren.

She was a member of Peace Reformed Church and the Womens’ Missionary Society. Berniece also belonged to the Jolly Workers Club until they disbanded and then joined the Friendly Neighbors Club.

Berniece is survived by her husband, Virgil of Belmond; son, Wayne (Brenda) Stahl of Belmond; three grandchildren, Renee Stahl, Breanna Stahl and Nathan (Liz) Stahl; great-grandchildren, Everett and Cassian; a sister-in-law, Janet Velau; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Louis and Myra Stahl; son, Kenneth; grandson, Joshua Stahl; sister, Genelle Assink; brother Harland and brothers-in-law, Alfred Assink, Lew Waage, Bill Velau, Jr., and Gilford Knuston.