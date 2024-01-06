ISU Master Gardener Webinars Scheduled

Some north Iowans are itching to forget about winter and instead think ahead to springtime and planning out their gardens. The Iowa State University Extension is offering a series of free home gardening webinars starting next week. Alicia Herzog, ISU’s Master Gardener Program coordinator, says the course is designed to educate and inspire.

People can sign up for the webinars as late as the day of the event, and they can take any one or all of the online classes.

Attendees can register to join through Zoom or Facebook Live. The ten courses will offer a wide range of gardening topics, with the January classes focused primarily on edibles.

Other topics will include soil health, cover crops, climate extremes and composting, as well as tips on designing your home garden. The first of the ten classes will be held next Tuesday night. Register here: https://go.iastate.edu/UOOQEJ