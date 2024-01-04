Joint Statement from NEA, ISEA on Perry School Shooting in Iowa

A gunman opened fire at Perry High School in Iowa as students prepared to start their first day of classes after the holiday break. The shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and multiple students and faculty were shot, according to news reports.

The following statement can be attributed to NEA President Becky Pringle and Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek :

“Safe schools are an essential part of safe communities where, regardless of their ZIP code, students and their families can walk to school, shop at the grocery store, and attend religious services, a concert, or a movie without fear or threat of gun violence. But just four days into the new year, we are shattered by yet another tragic mass shooting — this time at a high school in Perry, Iowa. Students and educators deserve to feel safe in every school in every community across America.

“We grieve for the loss of life and remain resolved to end the gun violence that we are shamed to note is uniquely American. We continue to demand our elected leaders enact gun safety measures and provide essential staff and supports in all public schools to foster the safe and welcoming learning environments our students deserve because we all deserve to be safe in our communities and in our homes.”