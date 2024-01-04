Grassley Statement on Shooting Incident at Perry High School

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), made the following statement regarding the shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.

“Today’s tragic and appalling violence at Perry High School is a shock to the Perry community and all of Iowa. My heart breaks for the families and friends who’ve lost a loved one, and all those affected. Schools are supposed to be the safest place for students and educators. Barbara and I are grateful for the heroic efforts and quick response by school officials and law enforcement to protect students and restore safety. I’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and pray for the entire Perry community. I’m here to help if any additional federal resources are needed,” Grassley said.

Grassley was briefed Thursday afternoon by ATF Director Steven Dettelbach on the federal response to the shooting. Grassley will continue to ensure that federal agencies are available to assist the Perry community as needed.

Grassley is the author of the bipartisan EAGLES Act, a bill to leverage Secret Service threat assessment expertise to prevent acts of mass violence, including at schools, through trainings, intervention initiatives and other preparedness tools.