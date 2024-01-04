Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Support of the Perry Community

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Thursday, January 4, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in support of students, families, teachers and staff at Perry High School and the Perry community.

“Our hearts are heavy today, and our prayers are with everyone in the Perry community,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “This senseless tragedy has shaken our entire state to its core. I want this community to know that every Iowan stands with you.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.