6th Grader Killed, Five Others Wounded in Perry High School Shooting

Authorities say a 6th grader was shot to death and five other people were wounded during a shooting Thursday morning in Perry High School and the 17-year-old suspect, who was a student at the school, died of a self-inflicted gunshot. Four students and a school administrator are hospitalized. One of them is in critical condition but is expected to survive. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn was emotional as he praised teachers, staff and students for acting bravely and heroically during a tragic situation.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, says the suspect has been identified as Dillon Butler and he was armed with two weapons a pump action shotgun and small caliber handgun.

Mortvedt says all evidence at this time suggests the 17-year-old acted alone.

Mortvedt said he had not seen a TikTok video allegedly recorded Thursday morning by Brooks that has been reposted on social media platforms. A reporter at the news conference asked Mortvedt if investigators have determined a motive for the shooting.

Governor Kim Reynolds opened Thursday afternoon’s news conference with a message to the Perry community.

Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday in support of the students, families, teachers and staff of Perry schools and the Perry community.