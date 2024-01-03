Lawmakers Look for Ways to Find Potential First Responders

State lawmakers are being urged to provide incentives to attract much-needed first responders. Woodbury County Emergency Services Director Scott Mitchell says many small towns and cities across the state struggle with finding enough people to serve as firefighters, ambulance drivers, and EMTs.

Mitchell is the mayor and volunteer firefighter for the small community of Hornick. He says there needs to be something that gives new recruits a reason to volunteer.

Mitchell made his comments during a recent legislative forum in Sioux City, where county supervisors and city clerks challenged lawmakers to find creative ways to attract recruits. Some suggestions include providing state-issued health insurance, access to the state retirement plan, and training grants.