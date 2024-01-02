Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/2/24 (LIVE)

The meeting can be joined live in progress by clicking the link below:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet at 8am. You can join the meeting by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Cash Count starting in the Treasurer’s Office.

2. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

3. Organizational Meeting

a) Appoint Chair and Vice Chair

b) Appointments to Several Boards

c) Approve County Holidays for Calendar Year 2024

d) Other Organizational Duties

4. Consider for approval Master Matrix Resolution.

5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

6. Consider for approval update to Title VI Agreement and Policy.

7. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

8. Set Public Hearing for lease agreement and disposal of equipment.

9. 9:45 A.M. Veterans Affairs to discuss quarterly and annual report.

10. Consider approval Resolution for Public Purpose for Conservation department.

11. Open Forum.

12. Consider for approval County claims.

13. Consider for approval Payroll claims