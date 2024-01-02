Rep. Thompson Added to Local Government Committee in IA House

Ahead of the 2024 Legislative Session, Representative Mark Thompson (R-Clarion) has been added to the Iowa House Local Government Committee.

“I look forward to joining the Local Government committee for the 2024 Legislative Session,” Thompson said. “Making the government work for the people is a great passion of mine; I have an extensive background working with our federal government and am happy to bring new insight to our Local Government Committee.”

In addition to his new role on Local Government, Thompson also serves on the Environmental Protections, International Relations, and Natural Resources committees.

The 2024 Legislative Session begins on January 8th, 2024.