Forest City Council Meeting 1/2/24 LIVE

This meeting will begin at 7pm and is available virtually through Go to Meeting at:

https://meet.goto.com/633549589

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ROLL CALL

4. APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA

(Action Item)

a. Agenda – 1/2/24 Regular Council Minutes

b. Approve Council Minutes – 12/18/23 Regular Council Minutes

c. Accept Board & Committee Minutes – P&R Board Minutes 12/11/23, Airport Commission

Minutes 12/12/23

Regular Council Meeting

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm

P&R Board Minutes 12.11.23

Airport minutes 12.12.23

d. Approve Invoices

Attachments:

1.2.24 invoices

e. Approve Licenses & Permits – Shooterz Alcohol License, Tax Abatement for Alan

Nelson @ 316 Forest Ave

5. BUSINESS

a. Approve the 2024 Landfill of North Iowa Board representative

b. Discuss Library donation refund request

c. Discuss selling Winnebago County Historical Society books at City Hall

d. Discuss Nuisance Properties

e. Set the Date for the FY 2025 Budget Workshop

f. Discuss possible January 15, 2024 meeting time or date change due to Iowa Caucuses

6. STAFF REPORTS

7. PUBLIC FORUM

This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting.

The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it

appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

8. ADJOURNMENT