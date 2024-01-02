David Allen Liane, age 74, of rural Lake Mills, died on Sunday, December 21, 2023 at his home under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Lake Mills Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church, 107 N. 1 st Ave. E. in Lake Mills with Pastor Glenn Smith officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Emmons American Legion, Louis Tveite Post #317.

Dave’s family will be at the church to greet friends an hour prior to the service on Friday.

Inurnment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 1:00 PM.

Memorials may be directed to the Lime Creek Synod Cemetery Fund c/o Gary Honsey, 48468-220 th Ave., Lake Mills, IA 50450; Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary, 6 Browns Court, Mankato, MN 56001; or St. Croix Hospice, 310 13th St. S., Humboldt, IA 50548.

Schott Funeral Homes Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family with arrangements.