Where Have All the Snowflakes Gone?

The area has not received a measurable snowfall during the fall and winter season so far. In fact, wide areas of central and southern Iowa have had very little snowfall in recent months, not that many of us are complaining. The Des Moines International Airport reported just two-tenths of an inch of snow on December 26th, along with more than two inches in November, which melted quickly. Meteorologist Marvin Percha, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, admits it’s odd.

The first day of winter was December 21st, though meteorological winter begins December 1st. Still, Percha checked the records from October 1st through January 1st and discovered, this is unusual, but not significant over the decades.

It’s out of the norm to have so much grass visible as we start the new year, following a Christmas that was not white, especially when compared to how much snowfall we’re used to having by now.

While there’s no precipitation expected for the region for almost a week, the long-range forecast says rain and snow are likely -next- Monday.