Worth County Residents Address County Attorney Position

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were approached recently about the County Attorney position and the office in general. Concerns were raised about hours and efficiency. Worth County resident Regina Cranbier cited a case which the county attorney handled.

The supervisors learned that Cranbier felt the case was not fully prosecuted.

Supervisors were informed that Cranbier felt left out of the prosecution of the alleged rapist.

Cranbier cited another case and described to the supervisors that important charges were being dismissed in her daughter’s case.

Cranbier cited other cases as well and asked the supervisors what was most important to the people of Worth County?

Cranbier also asked the supervisors why the county was not collecting potential fines from convicted criminals which would be of benefit to the people of Worth County.

Supervisor Mark Smeby admitted that the conversation about changing the role of County Prosecutor to a full time position has been discussed in the past. Currently the county is paying their County Prosecutor Jeffrey Greeve $92,907 annually.