Worth County Accepts Law Enforcement Deal

The Worth County Board of Supervisors have agreed to a law enforcement package with several of their cities. The board met to discuss the new agreement recently.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank explained that there will need to be negotiations over new contracts shortly, but that cities who need the enforcement assistance are covered.

Supervisor Mark Smeby was impressed with the efficiency of the department and that the contract was on the supervisors’ desk well before budgeting for the new fiscal year was to begin.