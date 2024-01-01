Larry Nerem, 73, of Garner and formerly of Forest City, died Sunday, December 17, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Madison Township Cemetery.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.