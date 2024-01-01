Forest City Council to Discuss Nuisance Properties and Budgeting

The Forest City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 7pm. The usual meeting was moved from Monday due to the holiday. The council is expected to pass the consent agenda which consists of meeting minutes, approval of invoices, licenses, and permits.

The council must approve the 2024 Landfill of North Iowa Board representative. They will also discuss the library donation refund request. Donors are unhappy with the proposed move of the city’s library to the Waldorf University Library and want their donation back which was intended to help renovate the former Forest City Foods building. The cost to renovate has become unattainable so the city is opting for the move to the Waldorf University Library.

The council will also discuss selling Winnebago County Historical Society books at City Hall. The members want to explore the viability of the book sales on city property along with possible other options.

The city has made great strides to try and clean up nuisance properties in city limits. The city has cited properties that do not meet code. Now, City Administrator Daisy Huffmann wants to make sure the program continues to be effective in maintaining a good quality of life in Forest City.

The next city council meeting may have to be moved as well. The council will be asked to consider moving the date to accommodate Iowa Caucus night.