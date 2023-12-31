First Day Hikes Scheduled

Iowans are being encouraged to make plans to spend some time on New Year’s Day in the state’s great outdoors by taking part in any of two dozen First Day Hikes, hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Sherry Arntzen, chief of the DNR’s State Parks, Forests, and Preserves Bureau, says this is the 13th year the state’s offered these free, brisk treks on trails through state parks and forests on January 1st.

The rationale is, if folks start off their new year getting out and into nature, being physical, soaking in some sunshine and fresh air, maybe it’ll be the beginning of a healthy habit.

Some of the hikes will include wildlife viewing opportunities and hot beverages and snacks afterwards. The hikes will average one to two miles, or longer, depending on the location.

The hikes on January 1st of 2024 will also mark the start of the 100th anniversary years for two Iowa state parks including one locally: Ledges and locally Pilot Knob. Find details about each hike at the website: www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes

Here’s the list of parks with events:

• Backbone State Park

• Bellevue State Park

• Cedar Rock State Park

• Dolliver Memorial State Park

• Elk Rock State Park

• Gull Point State Park

• Honey Creek State Park

• Lacey-Keosauqua State Park

• Lake Anita State Park

• Lake Darling State Park

• Lake Wapello State Park

• Ledges State Park

• Maquoketa Caves State Park

• Mines of Spain State Recreation Area

• Palisades-Kepler State Park

• Pikes Peak State Park

• Pilot Knob State Park

• Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area

• Prairie Rose State Park

• Shimek State Forest

• Springbrook State Park

• Waubonsie State Park

• Wildcat Den State Park

• Yellow River State Forest