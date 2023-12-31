Donald E. Hengesteg, age 85 of Lake Mills, IA passed away peacefully under hospice care on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A public visitation Don will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 3, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or to the donor’s choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

