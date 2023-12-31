Obits
Donald E. Hengesteg
Donald E. Hengesteg, age 85 of Lake Mills, IA passed away peacefully under hospice care on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A public visitation Don will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 3, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or to the donor’s choice.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:
www.schottfuneralhomes.com