Paul James Miller, 93, of Belmond, IA, passed away, Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Public funeral services will be Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Evangelical Free Church of Belmond, Hy 69 North. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Public visitation will be held Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 4 to 6 pm at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E, Belmond, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church on Thursday.

Memorials may directed to the family %Carol Miller, Belle Haven Assisted Living, 815 Luicks Lane North, Belmond, IA 50421.

Paul James, son of Ray and Violet (Henderson) Miller, was born November 15, 1930. He was the youngest of 6 children. He grew up on the farm in Sutherland, Iowa and attended grade school there. He graduated from high school in New Richland, MN with the class of 1948. Growing up Paul was always busy with either farm work, singing in the choir, acting, inventing/repairing things or just hanging out with friends and cousins. After graduation he attended Agricultural School at the University of Minnesota campus in St. Paul majoring in Agriculture. He met Carol (his future wife) toward the end of his 2nd year of college.

After college her returned home and worked on the farm with his dad in New Richland, MN.

On Feb. 24, 1953, after a weather delay due to a blizzard, Paul was united in marriage to Carol Mae Miller at a local country church in Hanska, Minnesota. They honeymooned in Florida and then returned to New Richland, MN, where they farmed.

After several moves, they landed in Belmond, IA, in 1963 owning a laying hen operation and raising sheep. Paul kept busy with the chickens, sheep and working at Central Soya in Belmond. After the tornado in 1966 he worked at IMT in Garner for several years and then finally at Eatons in Belmond, until he retired in 1992. After retirement Paul kept busy repairing farm equipment, building trailers and ramps and welding repairs for people in the community.

Paul enjoyed visiting with family and friends and always had a smile on his face. He loved to visit with people, tell jokes, play the trumpet and used his love of singing to sing bass for the River City Quartet and for special music in church. He also was privileged to sing on the radio. Paul enjoyed talking about the Lord and always had a listening ear to those who needed someone to talk to or who wanted some advice/word of wisdom. Paul enjoyed flying and took classes to get his pilot’s license but due to work demands he never did complete the hours needed. Paul was an active and dedicated member of the Evangelical Free Church of Belmond.

Paul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He shared his love of singing with his daughters, his skill of welding with his grandsons Jared and Jason and his love of raising sheep with his nephews and son-in-law David. He would problem solve by creating/inventing things that he could weld together. One year he built his own boat and took it out on the lake even though he couldn’t swim! Paul loved Mexican food and for the past several years would take a trip to Maon City to eat at Taco Tico. He became good friends with the owners and would not eat anywhere but there when he was in town.

Paul is survived by his wife Carol, his four daughters: Judy (Jim) Anderson of Ronan, MT, Jayne (Bruce) Vasselin of Regina Saskatchewan, Canada, JoAnn Lewerke of Garner, IA, Jule (David) Kuhlers of Belmond, IA. Grandchildren: Jeremy, Josh, Janel, Jacon, Jacqueline, Ryan, Cassandra, Sarah, Andrea, Jared and Jason and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Richard in 2010; parents Ray and Violet Miller; two brothers Ray and Edward Miller; three sisters Florence English, Ruth Hickman, and Alice Nyberg; two sisters-in-law Violet and Ruby Miller; two brothers-in-law Morley English and Eldon Nyberg; and son-in-law Mark Lewerke.

We appreciate all of your kindness, sympathy, thoughts and prayers during this time. We would like to express our gratitude to all the staff at the Rehab Center of Belmond for making dad feel part of the family and to Jayme Dougherty PA for taking such great care of our dad. The family of Paul Miller.