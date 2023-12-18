Obits

Lolaraye (Martin) Wiarda

Hampton

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer1 hour agoLast Updated: December 18, 2023

Lolaraye (Martin) Wiarda, 83, of Hampton and formerly of Dows, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023 at the Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street, with visitation taking place one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial
will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
114 East Ellsworth
Dows, Iowa, 50071
515-532-2233

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer1 hour agoLast Updated: December 18, 2023
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button