Obits
Lolaraye (Martin) Wiarda
Hampton
Lolaraye (Martin) Wiarda, 83, of Hampton and formerly of Dows, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023 at the Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street, with visitation taking place one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial
will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
114 East Ellsworth
Dows, Iowa, 50071
515-532-2233