Lolaraye (Martin) Wiarda, 83, of Hampton and formerly of Dows, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023 at the Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street, with visitation taking place one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial

will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

114 East Ellsworth

Dows, Iowa, 50071

515-532-2233