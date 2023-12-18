Larry D. Gentz, 72 of Northwood passed away peacefully Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St N, Northwood, IA with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family suggests memorials be directed to First Lutheran Church or the Northwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com