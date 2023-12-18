Obits

Bruce E. Sankey

Bruce E. Sankey, 88, of Garner, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 21, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 20th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 p.m.  Visitation will continue one hour before services at the church.

