Boyd DeVere Holtan, 95, of Morgantown, WV, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Visitation for Boyd will be held at the Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave, Lake Mills, Iowa on Friday, December 29th from 10-11 AM. Following the visitation, graveside committal services will take place at the Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Boyd to United Way of Morgantown, 278C Spruce St., Morgantown, WV 26505 or The West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics (WVCTM), ATTN: Golden Holtan Mini-Grant Program, 43 Seaton Lane, Charles Town, WV, 25414.

