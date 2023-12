Ardell I. VanOsten, 85, of Meservey, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Meservey Cemetery in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248M