Home Free Christmas Coming to NIACC

The G.G. George Family & North Iowa Broadcasting proudly present Home Free Christmas at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This presentation is part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 630+ MILLION views and over 1.6-MILLION Subscribers on YouTube; and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country).

In 2023, they continued a global tour in support of their most recent studio album, So Long Dixie, (released November 2022) and are now embarking on another holiday tour for this Winter.

SO LONG DIXIE vaulted to the top spot of the Billboard Charts for Country Album Sales and Independent Album Sales in its release week, topping some of the biggest names in country music. The release extends their run of Top-5 Billboard Country chart appearances total to 7 in the last 6 years.

The 2023 holiday tour will showcase songs off previous albums, including WARMEST WINTER (2020, Home Free Records), which features 12 festive staples, memorable collaborations and Home Free originals – all guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

With praise rolling in from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, FOX & Friends and American Songwriter the extraordinary showmen have continued to build a loyal fanbase with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more.

Tickets are sold out for this evening mixed with upbeat, Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony, and quick-witted humor.

To learn more about Home Free Christmas, visit their website at homefreemusic.com .