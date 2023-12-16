North Iowa Entrepreneur Wins 2023 InnoVenture Iowa Challenge

Jayson Ryner of Nora Springs, IA won the top prize at the 2023 InnoVenture Challenge on Wednesday, December 6 in Des Moines, IA. The InnoVenture Challenge invites the best and brightest Iowa entrepreneurs to participate in a pitch competition where three early-stage startup companies compete on-stage for a winner-take-all $100,000 award.

Jayson Ryner is the founder of ReEnvision Agriculture and Instructor of Entrepreneurship at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). ReEnvision Ag, under Ryner’s guidance, has emerged as a trailblazer in the agricultural sector, blending state-of-the-art technology with eco-friendly solutions. The company’s mission is to reshape the future of farming by promoting environmental stewardship, resource efficiency, and forward-thinking practices and farmer profitability. ReEnvision Ag is at the forefront of revolutionizing agriculture through sustainable practices and cutting-edge technologies.

One of the driving forces behind Ryner’s success has been the unwavering support from the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center. Ryner said, “I am truly honored to receive the InnoVenture Challenge award. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support of NIACC and the NIACC Pappajohn Center, our investors, and families.”

The Innoventure Challenge accolade serves not only as a recognition of Jayson Ryner’s individual achievements but also as a celebration of the collaborative efforts that drive ReEnvision Ag’s success. Ryner continues to inspire students at NIACC to think creatively and embrace entrepreneurship as a force for positive change. For more information about Jayson Ryner and ReEnvision Ag, visit https://reenvisionag.com.

The InnoVenture Challenge is held by the InnoVenture Iowa Fund. InnoVenture Iowa Fund is the state’s first publicly-funded venture capital fund. The state of Iowa received $96 million in 2022 from the US Treasury as a part of the SSBCI funding made available to help states rebuild their economies in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. In concert with the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Bioconnect Iowa, InnoVenture Iowa was formally launched in October of 2022 and began making its first investments in November of that same year.