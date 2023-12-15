Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on January 26, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2024.

“Winnebago Industries continues to execute against our strong strategic plan including amplifying investments that nurture the long-term health, vitality and value proposition of our enterprise,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our diverse portfolio of premium brands across the outdoor recreation industry continues to be resilient and remain a source of optimism for our future.”

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 38 quarters.